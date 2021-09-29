FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.67. 17,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 54,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,968,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,558,000 after acquiring an additional 315,353 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.