Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,400 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

