Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,900 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

