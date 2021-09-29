Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 12,100 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 77.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

