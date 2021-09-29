Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 401,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 176,637 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

