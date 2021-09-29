Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.01 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

