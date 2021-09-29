Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.70 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RCL stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

