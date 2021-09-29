Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,500 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

