Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 4.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.60 and last traded at $194.66. 2,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 853,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

