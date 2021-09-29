Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $102,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 219.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

