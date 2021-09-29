First United Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

First United has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $86,225. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

