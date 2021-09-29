First United Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

First United has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First United to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 5,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $121.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $86,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

