First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.95 and last traded at $94.39. 48,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 52,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.