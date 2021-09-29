First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $65.90. 31,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 68,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

