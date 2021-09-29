First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.