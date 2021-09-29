First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.43. Approximately 14,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

