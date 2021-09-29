First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Head-To-Head Review

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91% MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12%

This table compares First Solar and MoSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.74 $398.36 million $3.73 25.54 MoSys $6.80 million 6.74 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Solar and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $102.68, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

First Solar beats MoSys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

