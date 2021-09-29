First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 134.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Solar by 127.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 215,942 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,788 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 45.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.