FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 3.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 6,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,622,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

