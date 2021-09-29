Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 5,258,098 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,238,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,930,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,090. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

