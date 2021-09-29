Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $441.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,056,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,216 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $441,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,646,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 200,825 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 686,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.