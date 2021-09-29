Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.50% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $55,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,613,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. 40,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,590. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.