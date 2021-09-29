Financial Contrast: Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pacific Ventures Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $30.21 million 0.15 -$5.88 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ventures Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group -18.81% N/A -72.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Pacific Ventures Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

