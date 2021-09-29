Ferguson plc to Issue Dividend of $1.67 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson stock opened at £105.20 ($137.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.39 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,789.16. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a twelve month high of £108.10 ($141.23).

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

