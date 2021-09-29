FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.42. FedNat shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 58,820 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

