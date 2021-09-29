FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

