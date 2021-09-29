Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $404.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.