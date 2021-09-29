FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day moving average is $342.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.