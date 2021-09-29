FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.25.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day moving average is $342.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

