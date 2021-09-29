Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 183,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

