Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

EXPE opened at $168.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

