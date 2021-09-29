Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head to Head Analysis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.2% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73% Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 4.64 $5.11 billion $7.46 43.46 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.22 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.53

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accenture and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 5 19 0 2.79 Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $352.98, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government depart

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

