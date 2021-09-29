EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Head to Head Survey

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVgo and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50 High Tide 0 0 2 0 3.00

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.00%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than EVgo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and High Tide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.02) -312.50

High Tide has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVgo beats High Tide on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

