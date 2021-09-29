Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 286.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.