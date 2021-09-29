Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 680,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of ES opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

