Everi Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

EVRI opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,772 shares of company stock worth $7,028,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Everi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Everi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Everi by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

