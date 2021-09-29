Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 452.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

