European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,634. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.