Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the highest is $184.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $151.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Shares of ETD opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

