ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

