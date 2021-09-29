Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $238.64 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

