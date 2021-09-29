Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $340.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.55. The firm has a market cap of $960.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $878,520,830 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

