Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $1,741,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

SunPower stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

