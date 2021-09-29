Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.30% of IRIDEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 million, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. IRIDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

