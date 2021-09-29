Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 38,295 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

