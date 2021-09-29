Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iSun by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in iSun by 108.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

ISUN opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. iSun, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.20.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISUN. TheStreet cut shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

