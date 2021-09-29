Ergoteles LLC Purchases 4,363 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

