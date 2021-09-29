Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBSB opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

