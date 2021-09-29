Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 118,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.