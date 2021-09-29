Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

